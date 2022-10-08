France encourages its citizens to flee Iran

On Friday, France urged its people to leave Iran as quickly as possible, citing the potential of arbitrary detentions.

‘Any French tourist, including dual nationals, faces a significant danger of arrest, arbitrary imprisonment, and unjust prosecution,’ according to the French foreign ministry’s website.

France lashed out at Iran this week for ‘dictatorial methods’ and holding two of its nationals hostage after a video surfaced on Thursday in which they appeared to confess to espionage, amid weeks of turmoil blamed on foreign opponents.

Earlier on Friday, the French foreign ministry demanded that Iran free its two nationals.