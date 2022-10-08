President of Venezuela, Maduro, has not ruled out holding early elections

The 2024 presidential election in Venezuela could be moved up, said President Nicolas Maduro in a tweet from his office on Friday.

The tweet was sent immediately after Maduro declared that his United Socialist Party (PSUV) is always prepared for elections during an event with the PSUV.

When elections do take place, we will undoubtedly win handily, Maduro declared.

On the basis of the official calendar, the election will take place in two years, although the electoral administration has not chosen a specific date.

Maduro has hinted that there would be a significant general election in 2019 but has not provided any further information.

While opposition groups work to submit a single candidate to be decided in a primary election, Maduro’s PSUV has been busy rejuvenating its ranks through municipal elections.

After the 2018 presidential elections, the opposition in Venezuela accused Maduro of fraud, but Maduro has denied this.

Global governments and international organisations disregarded the 2018 results because they said the procedure lacked transparency and guarantees.