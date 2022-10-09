Courts in the US states of Ohio and Arizona on Friday halted abortion bans

An abortion restriction was overturned by judges in the US states of Arizona and Ohio on Friday, giving pro-abortion supporters a meagre triumph.

Arizona’s Chief Judge Peter J. Eckerstrom said that the lower court might have erred in reviving the Civil War-era law. The judge was making reference to a lower court’s decision last month to overturn a long-standing injunction that had prohibited Arizona from implementing its abortion prohibition.

‘Arizona courts have a responsibility to attempt to harmonise all of this state’s relevant statutes,’ wrote Judge Eckerstrom in the judgement whilst adding that ‘acute need of healthcare providers’ had prompted the order.

Judge Christian Jenkins of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in Ohio stopped a bill that would have outlawed all abortions as soon as a baby heartbeat could be felt.

‘Abortion is health care to which Ohioans have a right,’ Judge Jenkins said in his judgement.

According to reports, the conservative-dominated court overturned the famous ‘Roe v. Wade’ decision from 1973, which established a woman’s right to an abortion, by declaring in June that individual states can now legalise or regulate the operation on their own.