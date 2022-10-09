Cross-border arms smuggling module busted by Punjab Police, also confiscate pistols, rifle

On Saturday, the Punjab Police arrested three members of a drone-based cross-border arms smuggling network and found a cache of high-tech weapons and ammunition on them.

Police have taken from them Rs. 1.01 crore in cash, 500 gramme of heroin, 17 pistols, 400 live bullets, an MP-4 rifle, two weighing scales, and two currency counters.

The accused have been identified as brothers Harchand and Gursahib Singh of Valtoha in Amritsar and Surinder Singh of Barwala village in Tarn Taran. Five people have been taken into custody by the police so far in relation to the smuggling module.

Two members of the module were arrested on Wednesday by a team from the Punjab Police’s counter intelligence unit in Amritsar, including Jaskaran Singh and his assistant Rattanbir Singh. It also retrieved 10 foreign-made pistols from their designated locations, bringing the total number of recovered pistols to 27.

In a statement, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav claimed that Jaskaran and Rattanbir had revealed that their friend Surinder had picked up an arm consignment. They had earlier used drones to smuggle into India from Pakistan. Using this information, the police arrested Surinder on Friday and seized ten pistols, six magazines, and one hundred live ammunition.