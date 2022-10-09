Doctors in Kerala ‘forgot’ to remove forceps from woman’s tummy five years ago, facing investigation now

Harshina, who is now 30 years old, has endured five years of agonising pain. Doctors gave her strong antibiotics to treat her intense pain, which had gotten worse over the previous six months. When she visited a private hospital for a checkup, scans showed that she had a set of forceps in her stomach that had been left behind after her previous caesarean delivery in 2017.

On September 17, she went into surgery to have a ‘mosquito artery forceps’ that had been in her stomach for the previous five years removed by Kozhikode Medical College doctors. During surgeries, surgeons use forceps, which mimic scissors, to clamp bleeding vessels.

At the Kozhikode Medical College, the woman had her third caesarean section in 2017. She claimed that the first two took place at private hospitals. ‘After the third surgery, I began feeling severe pain. I thought it was due to caesarean surgery. I approached many doctors,’ PTI quoted her as saying.

‘Apparently, the metal object was poking my urinary bladder and was causing infection. The pain became unbearable,’ she added. After the surgery, the doctors from the government medical college removed the forceps from her.

For leaving the forceps inside her body while performing the surgery five years ago, Harshina has filed a case against the surgeons. In response to her complaint, Kerala State Health Minister Veena George ordered an investigation into the incident on Saturday and asked the Health Secretary to provide a report as soon as possible, according to news source PTI.

‘Stern action will be taken against those who are responsible,’ the minister declared in a statement. A probe has also been requested by the Kozhikode Medical College.