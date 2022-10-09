Maoist recruitment case; NIA files charge sheet against 2 people in Bihar

Two accused were charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday in a case involving the recruitment of minors by the banned Naxal organisation CPI (Maoist).

In the complaint, which was filed to the special NIA court in Bihar, the central agency listed two accused. Earlier to this, the local police had arrested two Bihar residents named Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary.

The case was first filed on 12, 2022, at the Rohtas Police Station in Bihar, and was revived on April 26, 2022, by the National Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Arya has been accused with violating sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA (P) Act 1967 as well as sections 120B and 121A of the IPC. Umesh Choudhary is accused of violating UA (P) Act 1967 sections 18 and 19.