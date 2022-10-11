Date of Dubai Holding Skyrun announced

Dubai: Dubai Holding announced the date of Skyrun- stairclimbing race-. The 17th edition of stairclimbing race will be held on November 12, 2022. The event is organized in association with the International Skyrunning Federation, Dubai Sports Council, Al Jalila Foundation and Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Both amateur and professional runners from the UAE will participate in the event. The runners will run 52 floors. They comprise 1,334 steps of the office tower of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

A total of 250 participants, including 20 to 30 professional athletes, across three categories: Elite, Open and Teams (of four) will be allowed. The top 3 male and female runners from the Elite and Open categories as well as the top 3 teams from the Team category will receive cash prizes from Dubai Holding.

The total funds raised from the charitable race will be donated to Majlis Al Amal through Al Jalila Foundation, the official beneficiary of the various Dubai Holding wellness initiatives.