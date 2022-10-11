Rex Orange County an English musician is charged with sexual assault

Rex Orange County, an English singer-songwriter who is also known as Alexander James O’Connor, has been accused of six charges of sexual assault in London, according to UK newspaper The Sun.

According to reports, the assaults happened back in June 2022 over the course of two days. O’Connor is currently free on bond after entering a not guilty plea to all charges. The trial is slated to start on January 2, 2023.

In a statement, Rex Orange County addressed the accusations, ‘The accusations, which Alex vigorously refutes, astound him, and he eagerly anticipates defending himself in court. He is unable to continue speaking due to the ongoing processes.’

According to The Sun, O’Connor is charged with sexually assaulting a lady six times in three different incidents. He allegedly assaulted her in the West End on June 1. And then on June 2, he assaulted her in a taxi, and then three times at his home in Notting Hill in West London.

He was born on May 4, 1998, and first came to public attention in 2017 when he appeared on Tyler, the Creator’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Flower Boy.’

He has put out three studio albums and one mixtape. The albums, which were published in 2017, 2019, and 2022, are titled, respectively, ‘Apricot Princess,’ ‘Pony,’ and ‘Who Cares?’ while the mixtape, which was released in 2015, is titled ‘Bcos U Will Never B Free.’