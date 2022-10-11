The UK Home Office has barred more than 1,300 fans from the World Cup

The UK’s Home Office has announced that more than 1,300 fans from England and Wales who have been subject to bans will not be permitted to go to Qatar for this year’s World Cup.

The new regulations, which became effective on Friday, forbid soccer fans from travelling to the sport’s championship event, which begins on November 20 and lasts through December 18.

According to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, ‘We will not let the actions of a small number of lawbreakers stain what will be a wonderful competition.’

English soccer saw a substantial increase in pitch invasions and crowd problems last season, and the Premier League implemented stronger safety measures to curb misbehaviour before the current season.

The Home Office issued a warning that violating the guidelines might result in a six-month prison sentence and an infinite fine.

A travel ban will also apply to anyone who has ‘already caused disturbance and is regarded likely to do so again.’

We take a tough stance because violence, abuse, and chaos are not permitted in our community and will not be tolerated during the World Cup, continued Braverman.