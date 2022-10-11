Victims’ chests were stabbed after being forced to bleed out.

In the Elanthur Pathanamthitta black magic killings, the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner has disclosed horrifying information of how the victims were cruelly killed and dismembered.

Police claim that the killings were not solely motivated by economic gain. However, more details about the same are still pending.

The victims were allegedly persuaded with money by Mohammed Shafi, who then killed them that night.

‘We are looking into potential additional suspects.’ The commissioner stated that a car belonging to a Paravur local had been confiscated in connection with the event and that search teams were still looking for further casualties.

Another member of the investigating team revealed further graphic information about how the victims were killed, saying: ‘Shafi offered Padmam, of Elamkulam in Ernakulam, Rs 10 lakh if she would accompany him to the couple’s home in Elanthur. She was tied up after arriving at the scene, her breasts were slashed apart and made to bleed out, and she was then stabbed in the neck with a knife.’

Roslie and Padmam’s body parts were discovered by a team made up of senior police officers, tax inspectors, and forensic experts near the home of Bhagval Singh, who is suspected of killing the women in black magic rituals together with his wife Laila and Shafi.

According to the commissioner, the victims were dismembered before being buried. Shafi was brought to the area for identification after being detained earlier today.