A Russian nuclear strike would almost probably elicit a ‘physical response,’ NATO official says

A Russian nuclear strike would alter the direction of the conflict and very probably elicit a ‘physical response’ from Ukraine’s allies, as well as possibly from NATO, according to a senior NATO official on Wednesday.

The official cautioned that any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would have ‘unprecedented consequences’ for Russia.

He predicted that it would ‘very probably elicit a physical response from numerous countries, and potentially from NATO itself.’

The official went on to say that Moscow was primarily using nuclear threats to discourage NATO and other countries from directly intervening in Ukraine’s conflict.