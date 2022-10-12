Disney delays the release of numerous Marvel films.

The release dates for several upcoming Marvel movies, including ‘Blade,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ may be delayed, announced Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

After ‘Blade’ director Bassam Tariq quit the project in September due to scheduling concerns, Marvel decided to temporarily suspend production in order to hunt for a replacement director. The release date of ‘Blade’ has changed from Nov. 3, 2023 to Sept. 6, 2024, which has an effect on the remainder of the studios’ production schedules.

‘Deadpool 3’ was moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024; ‘Fantastic Four’ was moved from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ was moved from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025; and an untitled Marvel project was moved from May 1, 2026, to no longer be on Disney’s release schedule.

In order to continue working with ‘Moon Knight’ writer Beau DeMayo, who is the primary screenwriter for ‘Blade,’ Marvel is utilising the ‘Blade’ production break to locate a replacement for Tariq, according to a source familiar with the studio’s intentions who spoke to Reuters.