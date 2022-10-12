Here is what transpired after over 400 whales perished on New Zealand islands.

Another pod of 240 pilot whales died after becoming stranded on New Zealand’s Pitt Island in the Pacific Ocean, days after 215 whales perished during a strange beaching occurrence. The Department of Conservation claimed that the remaining whales were euthanized even though the majority of the whales perished naturally.

The whales were put to death because, in addition to the logistical challenges on the island’s population of less than 100, there was a risk that sharks might eat them if they were refloated into the ocean.

‘Though it is never made lightly, in this situation it is the most compassionate course of action. The risk of shark attacks on both humans and whales prevents the conservation department from attempting to refloat any whales in the area’ Reuters was told by Dave Lundquist, a marine technical advisor for the Department of Conservation.

On the Chatham Islands archipelago, which is located around 840 kilometres off the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island, a pod of whales has been discovered. Pitt Island and Chatham Island are the only inhabited islands in the archipelago. The Saturday stranding on Chatham Island also resulted in the death of any remaining pilot whales.