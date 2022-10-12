Odisha police busted Illegal arms manufacturing unit in Boudh, 1 held

On Monday, Odisha Police have found an illegal country-based gun manufacturing facility and made one arrest.

According to information provided to the police, a house was manufacturing illegal weapons. Inspector A K Bhitria raided the accused’s house late last night in Sileipada village, which is inside the Manmunda police limits of the Boudh district, after receiving a tip.

Police have found several manufacturing items, including one muzzle, five pieces of iron rod, three pieces of gelatin sticks, four pieces of trigger assembly, six pieces of stickers, two pieces of chakra, two pieces of nangala, two iron plates of rifle body, and other explosive materials during the search. They also discovered four country-made single-barrel muzzle-loading guns and two country-made pistols.

According to a press release from the Boudh Police, three gelatin sticks were also taken from Bindhani.

In a talk with India Today, Boudh Police SP Prahlad Meena stated that Seshadev, one of the accused, had been arrested and will be brought before the court with the items that had been seized.

Meena added, ‘Further investigation is being conducted.’ To find out if there are any additional people responsible for the production, transportation, and illegal trade of firearms, Police have opened a new investigation.