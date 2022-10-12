The Beatles’ missing tablecloth with doodling was found after 55 years and sold for $25k at auction.

Even a tablecloth with sketches by The Beatles’ members on it can sell for $25,000 in 2022, which is a tribute to their enduring popularity and renowned standing. It certainly seem as though the tablecloth had a great, illustrious past.

It had gone missing more than 55 years ago, but it has recently been returned to its Californian owners.

As they ate steak before a concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco in 1966, the members of the 1960s boy band John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr sketched sketchy designs on the fabric, according to AFP.

Joe Vilardi, who had prepared the food, had kept the tablecloth instead of getting rid of the doodles, and kept it as display in his window.

However, a burglary a few days later resulted in the tablecloth being taken.

Michael Vilardi, Vilardi’s grandson, received a call from a Texas woman last year. She wanted to know if Michael’s relatives had a catering company in San Francisco. Vilardi told AFP, ‘I had a sense she was going to know something about the tablecloth.’

‘Her brother had the tablecloth and didn’t know what to do with it and just held it for all these years. It was quite an emotional moment because we never knew we’d ever see this thing again, and we’d all grown up hearing the story. But none of us had ever seen the tablecloth.’ he said.

The tablecloth was reportedly owned by the woman’s brother, who did not steal it. Instead, he was given it as payment for a debt, and that unknown individual had informed him of its worth.