The government stops making cough syrup at the facility that has been connected to deaths in the Gambia

According to a state minister, authorities have stopped producing cough syrup at a Maiden Pharmaceuticals business after a WHO assessment suggested the drug may have contributed to the deaths of numerous children in the Gambia.

Anil Vij, the Haryana health minister, told Reuters partner ANI that 12 infractions of best standards were discovered during an inspection at a Maiden factory in the state’s Sonepat town. Vij reported that the production was ordered to stop.

A laboratory analysis of four Maiden products, including Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup, revealed ‘unacceptable’ levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and cause acute kidney injury. This information was released last week by the WHO.

According to a preliminary investigation report released by the Gambian police on Tuesday, cough syrups manufactured in India and imported through a U.S.-based company were responsible for the acute renal damage fatalities of 69 children.

Earlier, the Haryana pharmaceuticals controller was quoted by the news website Moneycontrol as claiming that Maiden failed to do quality testing of propylene glycol, diethylene glycol, and ethylene glycol and that some batches of propylene glycol lacked the manufacturing and expiry dates.