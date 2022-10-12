TikTok supposed to have gained profits from the refugees begging online for donations

The social media juggernaut TikTok has recently grabbed headlines once more. The media outlets claim to have made money off the refugees who were pleading for help online.

According to estimates, refugees in Syrian camps have been utilising social media to solicit donations, which has led to an increase in streams of at least 70%.

With few followers, kids spend hours live streaming on TikTok and pleading for cash and digital goods. Similar posts and videos have been appearing on viewers’ feeds for several months. In the meantime, TikTok declared that it would combat exploitative begging with firm and appropriate action.

If we consider how users are truly rating the media site, ‘Tiktok intermediaries’ are to blame. In order for camp residents to access the app, the middlemen used to furnish them with phones and user accounts. It was stated that the major goal of doing this was to encourage users to spend more time streaming, according to the corporation in China and the Middle East Asia.

Mostly UK-based SIMs were used as they were considered to be the most kind gifters. Though these gifts are virtual it actually costs real money to the sender, as they can be withdrawn as cash.