Actor Tom Felton has spoken in support of author JK Rowling for her beliefs on biological sex and gender

Tom Felton, who is best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ movie series, has defended author JK Rowling, whose writings the movies were based on. Rowling has taken a lot of heat on social media in recent years for her views on biological sex and gender.

In an interview with The Times Of London, Felton discussed his respect for Rowling and how her writing has unified people all around the world.

‘I can’t speak for what other individuals have said,’ he told the outlet. ‘I am constantly reminded that the Potter-verse, certainly when we were finishing the films, there was an expectation that the fandom would be dwindling slowly over the years, whereas most fans that say hello to me, shout ‘Potter’ or ‘Draco’ at me weren’t even born when the books were being made.’

When Rowling defended the idea of biological sex on Twitter in 2020, she caused quite a commotion on social media.

Reposting an article with the headline ‘Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.’ was done by the author.

Tom Felton responded by writing, ‘People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

Rowling received criticism and was labelled an anti-LGBTQ community, which she vehemently rejected in subsequent posts.