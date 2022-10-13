Actress Jodie Comer found to be 94.52% accurate to the Golden Ratio of Beauty, named most beautiful woman in the world

Jodie Comer, an actress, has been named the most beautiful woman in the world by science.

The Golden Ratio of Beauty, often known as Phi, is an antiquated Greek way of calculating the proportionate aspects of a face, and it has been discovered that the features of the ‘Killing Eve’ star are 94.52% exact to it.

The Golden Ratio is said to be closely matched by Comer’s eyes, brows, nose, lips, chin, and jawline, as well as her face structure.

Greek mathematicians first developed the Golden Ratio in an effort to quantify beauty.

The idea is that a face or body becomes more lovely the closer its proportions are near the number 1.618 (Phi).

‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya, came in second with 94.37%, while model Bella Hadid was third with 94.35%. Singer Beyonce came in fourth with a face mapping of 92.44%.’

The list is created by Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon in Harley Street, utilising the most up-to-date computer mapping methods. Dr De Silva has been using the technique at the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Amber Heard and Robert Downey Jr have earlier been named as the most beautiful people in the world by the same mapping technique in the past.