‘Black Widow’ actress Scarlett Johansson gets candid about the challenging period of her career

One of the celebrities who has never shied away from discussing her past, profession, and controversy is Scarlett Johansson. The ‘Black Widow’ actress recently opened up about difficult times in her career.

Johansson has made significant progress in both her personal and professional lives, but there was a period when she worried that the roles she was being offered might lead her Hollywood career to end too soon.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently spoke with Dax Shepard on his podcast, ‘Armchair Expert,’ and discussed how she was having trouble securing the jobs she desired due to her age. I was rather ‘pigeonholed’ into this strange hypersexualized phenomenon.

According to Johansson, who spoke to Yahoo, ‘I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this manner where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do.’

I distinctly recall thinking, ‘I assume people think I’m 40 years old,’ to myself. Somehow, it ceased to be something I fought against and considered attractive.’

Scarlett went on to say that she is glad that things are different now for young actresses since they are not ‘pressed into being pigeonholed.’

On her work front, the actress was last seen in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ in 2021, and will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s star-studded film ‘Asteroid City’ and Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial ‘My Mothers Wedding.’