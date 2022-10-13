Johnny Depp becomes completely unrecognisable after shaving his beard and moustache

This year, Johnny Depp prevailed in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. And for his many supporters, this was more than just a victory; it was the ultimate confirmation of his claims that he never physically or mentally harmed Heard.

It is unknown if Depp will ever achieve his previous levels of success. However, he is currently out and about meeting fans.

Fans have noticed him sporting a new look. He has completely changed his appearance from how he appeared recently during the trial thanks to shaving his facial hair.

Meanwhile, a movie on the highly-publicised defamation trial involving Depp and Heard called ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ was released on free streaming website Tubi.

There was also a documentary series on the trial. The televised trial was one of the hottest topics on the internet and world news when it was being held.

Depp received a $10 million damage award at the trial’s conclusion. Heard was also given $2 million in compensation for the ‘defamation’ she suffered at the hands of Heard’s attorney, who claimed she had created a hoax.

Heard has often accused Depp of using physical and psychological abuse, but Depp has refuted these claims.