Muslim panel praises Justice Dhulia’s decision on hijab ban, urges Karnataka government to drop case

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has praised Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia’s observation, stating that it is in accordance with the Constitution and ‘ideals of individual freedom.’

In the matter of the hijab ban in Karnataka’s educational institutions, the Supreme Court’s two-judge panel delivered a split verdict on Thursday. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held that wearing the hijab is a matter of choice and that there shall be no limits on its wearing anywhere in the state’s schools and colleges. Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed appeals contesting the Karnataka High Court judgement that had refused to lift the ban.

‘Justice Dhulia has focused on promoting girls’ education and removing barriers to their education an aspect that is certainly welcomed and is missing from Justice Hemant Gupta’s judgment,’ AIMPLB said in a statement. The Muslim panel also asked the Karnataka government to rescind its order on the hijab.

‘The government should note that women’s education in India, particularly among the Muslim community, is already receiving inadequate attention. The government should not support any measure that creates obstacles in women’s education. Rather, the government must support a harmless practice, evidently significant to these young girls, and abstaining from it puts these girls in an uncomfortable situation,’ The AIMPLB statement said.