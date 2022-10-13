Two people killed by ‘radicalised teenager’ outside gay bar in Slovakia

According to Prime Minister Eduard Heger, a ‘radicalised teenager’ killed two people outside a gay bar in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

On Wednesday night, a shooter opened fire in the city centre close to the Teplaren bar, killing two people and injuring another, according to the police. Police stated that the alleged attacker was discovered deceased on Thursday morning.

Heger posted on Twitter, ‘I strongly condemn a murder of two young people shot dead in Bratislava last night by a radicalised adolescent.’