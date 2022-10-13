UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates New India’s culture, tradition, and heritage!

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the ‘New India’ is proud of its sages, culture, customs, and past and is fostering a sense of togetherness among its citizens. The opening of the Ujjain Corridor on Tuesday, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Dham, according to the CM, are examples of how the nation is preserving its historical identity and customs.

The Hindu philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya’s ‘Statue of Dignity’ was unveiled in Ayodhya on Wednesday, and Yogi spoke thereafter. ‘ Our Vedas, Upanishads, and holy teachings of Indian sages give a new perspective and encourage us toward public welfare,’ he remarked.

Yogi Adityanath emphasised India’s rich spiritual and religious legacy ‘The statue of Swami Ramanujacharya (the statue of dignity), which was revealed on Lord Shri Rama’s sacred territory after 120 years, is a source of great pride. India, carrying on the ‘Vedic’ legacy, is a nation of boundless learning and knowledge. Ramanujacharya Ji’s illustrious teachings revealed to us the ‘dvait marg’ to stay clear of intruders’.

In order to achieve the objective of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ the Chief Minister further exhorted the populace to adhere to the traditions of Sanatan Dharm and contribute to the welfare of all people and nation-building. He said, ‘Great minds, intellectuals, philosophers, and social reformers have been coming to our country in every century to offer direction to the nation and society while their lessons have inspired generations’.