Dubai visit was personal; PA’s visit was official: Kerala CM replies to controversy

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated in his explanatory note to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that his UAE visit was a private visit while his personal staffer was on official visit. According to CM’s explanatory note, his personal staffer was on an official visit. The staffer was taken to help him with e-file and setting up cabinet meet online, CM informed. The CM said that he has borne the expense of the private visit.

The clarification comes after his UAE visit triggered controversy when MEA pointed out that CM did not seek permission of the ministry. CM then maintained that he was on a personal visit. MEA then demanded an explanation on why CM’s personal staffer Suneesh was taken along, as it amounts to violation of mandate.

The CM had initially planned to visit the UK, Norway and Finland. The trip to Dubai was planned later and was not intimated to the ministry. Hence MEA sought an explanation from the CM. The CM had reached UAE before the MEA was informed. He reached Dubai on October 12 morning, while the intimation on his personal visit was sent after 12 PM only.