In Delhi’s Tughlakabad park, 3 children died in pit filled with rainwater

At 2.38 pm, police learned of the incident, and they immediately rushed to the site. Lucky (16), a member of Khanpur’s JJ Colony, claimed that he and his seven friends had come to an open area to have a bath in the rain.

Three of his friends, Piyus ‘bada,’ Piyush ‘chhota,’ and Risabh, drowned after slipping into a muddy side of the earth (gadha) when they were busy taking a bath.

Police crews dove down to look for the children after receiving information from Lucky. All three of the children were rescued from the water and sent to Majeedia hospital, where they were declared dead after a thorough checkup that lasted around 30 minutes.

All of the deceased were JJ colony residents, and their bodies were taken to AIIMS for a postmortem.