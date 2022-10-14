NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will not be intimidated by Russia’s nuclear threats

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), struck a tough tone on Thursday (October 13), declaring that the alliance will not be intimidated by Russia’s nuclear threats.

He declared, ‘We won’t be intimidated.’ ‘Russia’s nuclear language is reckless and dangerous, and they are aware that using a nuclear weapon against Ukraine will have serious repercussions.’

After a two-day gathering of the defence ministers of the alliance, Stoltenberg was addressing the media. The meeting was the first significant gathering of NATO since Russia announced its annexation of a number of territories in Ukraine.

NATO has categorised Russia’s nuclear threats as a blatant escalation of the conflict. Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24.

Russian forces had to retreat in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive after making consistent gains in the first few months of the war. There are worries that Russian President Vladmir Putin would make good on his threat to deploy a nuclear bomb as a result of this.

The NATO head reportedly made reference to Russia’s annual Grom exercise, which typically occurs in late October and involves the testing of its nuclear-capable bombers, submarines, and missiles.