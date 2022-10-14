The death of Princess Diana will be dealt ‘sensitively’ in the upcoming season of ‘The Crown’

The cast and crew of ‘The Crown,’ which is getting ready to film the sequences leading up to Prince Diana’s passing, are feeling anxious.

According to a Variety story, Diana will be portrayed by actress Elizabeth Debicki in the scenes, which will be shot over the next two weeks.

According to a source, the production team is really motivated ‘to do it right and manage it gently.’

The British royal, dubbed ‘the People’s Princess’ by former Prime Minister Tony Blair, continues to hold a special place in people’s hearts some 25 years after she passed away in a car crash in Paris at the age of 37.

Not only are Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, still alive and grieving, but the British royal also continues to hold a special place in people’s hearts.

On that fateful night, Diana was with her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, and was pursued by paparazzi when the couple`s driver sped into a Parisian tunnel and crashed into a pillar in the Pont de l`Alma underpass on August 31, 1997. Only Diana`s bodyguard survived.

Even while it is known that the creators of ‘The Crown’ do not intend to depict the crash itself, they will depict the events leading up to it and its aftermath.