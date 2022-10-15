British police charge two protestors for throwing soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

After climate change protestors threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s artwork ‘Sunflowers’ at London’s National Gallery, two women were charged with criminal damage, British police announced on Saturday.

One of the five versions of the artwork that are on exhibit in museums and galleries throughout the world was destroyed on Friday, according to a video shared by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been organising demonstrations in the British capital for the past two weeks.

The event, according to the gallery, caused minor frame damage, but the painting remained intact. Later, it was put back on display.

According to the police, two ladies, 21 and 20, would be charged with ‘criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting’ and would show up later in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Another activist who allegedly vandalised the sign outside the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in central London will also appear in court.