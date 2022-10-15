Harrison Ford will play Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

According to Slashfilm, veteran actor Harrison Ford is set to take over for the late actor William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus E. ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

The upcoming ‘Thunderbolts’ film is set to cast the 80-year-old actor in the lead role. Hurt, who portrayed Black Widow in ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ and other Marvel films, passed away on March 13, 2022, at the age of 71, from complications related to prostate cancer.

Ford’s 80-year-old casting is successful for Marvel Studios.

Ross, a general in the US military, attempted to restart the super-soldier experiment in order to develop a weapon. The experiment, however, gave rise to the Hulk.

Ross was also involved in the controversy surrounding the Sokovia Accords.

Ross is anticipated to play a position in ‘Thunderbolts’ that is comparable to Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) role in the Suicide Squad in the 2016 film ‘Suicide Squad’ and the upcoming 2021 film ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Ross has also evolved into the Red Hulk, a supervillain.