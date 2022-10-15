Saudi Arabia offers multi-entry visa for Qatar World Cup Hayya card holders

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will provide multi-entry visa for Qatar World Cup Hayya card holders. Saudi Arabian government announced that Muslims with World Cup Qatar Hayya cards can perform Umrah and visit Madinah with a free Saudi visa from November 11 to December 18, 2022. They can stay in the country for up to two months, ending on January 11, 2023. Khaled Al-Shammari, Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this announcement.

Also Read: India’s overall exports surge by 10.24%

zthe visa is free but medical insurance must be obtained from the visa platform. Hayya Cardholders can enter and exit Saudi Arabia at any time during its validity period.

A Hayya card is a personalised document that is issued and required by every single person attending any of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The card is the entry permit to the State of Qatar and your stadium access.