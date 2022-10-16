Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn treated his fans to a new poster of ‘Drishyam 2’ on Saturday

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn gave his followers a brand-new poster for ‘Drishyam 2.’ The actor increased fans’ excitement by posting an image from the impending thriller on Instagram. He is seen on the poster with a spade in his hand.

‘Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain.’#Drishyam2. Case Reopens on 18th November, [email protected] #AkshayeKhanna @shriya_saran1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @abhishekpathakk #BhushanKumar @kumarmangatpathak,’ he captioned the post.

[Translation – The question isn’t what’s in front of your eyes, the question is what are you watching]

A social media user responded to the post by saying, ‘Sequel seems very interesting. incredibly excited,’ ‘Can’t wait for the movie, said another.

The Abhishek Pathak-directed movie, which will open in theatres on November 18, 2022, features Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran in the key characters.

The movie, which features Ajay in the lead role, is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal.

It was directed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.