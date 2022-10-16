Gunmen kill eleven at Russian military facility

The latest blow to President Vladimir Putin’s soldiers following the invasion of Ukraine came on Saturday when gunmen opened fire at a Russian military training facility, killing 11, according to the defence ministry.

According to the ministry, 15 additional people were hurt in the shooting on Saturday in the southwest Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, when two men shot and killed a group of people who had volunteered to fight.

It said that the two attackers, who were both citizens of an unnamed former Soviet republic, had been shot to death. The number of fatalities was reportedly higher than the official estimates, according to several independent media sites in Russia.

The assault happened a week after a bombing in Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea blew up and sank earlier in the conflict.