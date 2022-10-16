SHOCKING! Viagra for soldiers, rape as a ‘strategy’ in Ukraine: Russia uses grave sexual violence as a military tactic

According to a UN study, ‘more than a hundred incidents’ of rape or sexual assault have been confirmed in Ukraine since Russia began its ‘special military operation’ in February, the Envoy noted. Pramila Patten, the UN envoy, claimed that Russian forces’ rapes and sexual assaults in Ukraine had turned into the Kremlin’s ‘military strategy’ and a ‘planned approach to dehumanise the victims’ of the now eight-month-long conflict. When questioned if rape was being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine, Patten said that ‘All the indicators are there’ in an interview with AFP on Thursday.

More than 100 rape incidents’

It’s obviously a military plan when women are kept captive for days and raped, when you start raping small boys and men, when you witness a string of genital mutilations, when you hear women talk about Russian soldiers carrying Viagra,’ she added. In addition, it is obvious that the victims are being purposefully dehumanised when they recount what was said during the rapes.

In addition, Patten emphasised that ‘more than a hundred incidents’ of rape or sexual assault had been confirmed in Ukraine since Russia began its ‘special military operation’ in February, citing a UN report. According to the testimony obtained, the age of the sexual assault victims spans from four to 82 years old, and the investigation ‘proved crimes against humanity committed by the Russian soldiers,’ she stated. She stated that although men and boys are sometimes victims, the majority are women and girls.

Tip of the iceberg

It was further stated by Patten, who also serves as the UN Special Rapporteur on Sexual Violence, that the ‘reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg,’ highlighting the fact that ‘it’s very difficult to have reliable statistics during an active conflict, and the numbers will never reflect reality, because sexual violence is a silent crime’ that is largely underreported. UN experts have regularly called attention to indications of Russian war crimes, including as beatings of prisoners, electric shocks, executions, and abuse against women.