The first trailer of Janhvi Kapoor’s thriller ‘Mili’ has been unveiled

The thriller ‘Mili’ starring Janhvi Kapoor has released its debut trailer.

The trailer was eventually released today, a few days after the producers teased fans with the fascinating teaser and posters. The movie tells the tale of Mili, a vivacious young woman played by Janhvi, and how one night completely transforms her life.

The movie is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Helen, which stars Anna Ben. A joyful girl named Mili Naudiyal, who intends to study further in Canada, is introduced to us in the survival thriller’s teaser. Mili has a wonderful life with her adoring father (Manoj Pahwa), a kind lover (Sunny Kaushal), and everything is going well in general.

Everything, however, takes a turn for the worst when she is accidentally confined in the restaurant’s freezer area one day. Mili is fighting for her life in a -20 degree Celsius environment and is trying everything she can to protect herself.

Janhvi appears stunning in the suspenseful trailer as she battles for her life, her family, and her goals.

AR Rahman has given the music, while veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics.

The film is backed by Janhvi’s father and producer Boney Kapoor, and will release on November 4.