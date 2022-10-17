Bengaluru transport department puts out Whatsapp number to report overcharging by autorickshaw drivers

The Karnataka Transport Department has made complaint numbers available for customers who feel they have been overcharged in the midst of a dispute between the auto rickshaw drivers’ union in Bengaluru and app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola.

The Karnataka High Court granted the taxi aggregators permission to operate auto-rickshaw services on Friday with an extra fare of 10% of the state’s established cap prices. The state government’s decision to outlaw taxi app services was contested by Ola and Uber.

The minimum auto-rickshaw rate has now been reduced by cab aggregators to Rs 35, and the Karnataka transport department has asked people to notify them if they charge more than 10% of the set costs.

Additionally, the transportation department has provided a Whatsapp number for reporting overcharging.

Recently, the Bengaluru Police had also tweeted the complaint numbers for customers if auto drivers demand high fares. The Bengaluru police wrote that if a user complained of an auto driver demanding a high fare, a post on the official Twitter handle read, ‘You can call our automated IVRS to book complaints. Please call 080-22868550 / 22868444 and mention the registration number of the auto-rickshaw, place, time, and date. Kindly use our IVRS to book complaints against autos Offenses. (sic)’

The minimum vehicle fare was reduced by Ola and Uber to Rs 35 on Saturday. It was formerly as high as Rs 100.