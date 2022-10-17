Egyptian President calls for greater trade turnover with India: Jaishankar

In addition to urging India to expand commercial turnover, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stated on Sunday that the country’s present revenue was insufficient.

On Sunday, Jaishankar, who was in Egypt on a two-day visit for the first time ever, gave a speech at the India-Egypt Business Forum.

Putting your attention on the obstacles, according to the minister of external affairs, is one approach to grow your firm.

‘See, what are the market access issues that we both faced? Look at the possibilities of investments…which has production implications for third world countries and other regions or even buy back prosperities,’ Jaishankar said during the meeting.

Talking about the wheat agreement between India and Egypt, the External Affairs Minister said, ‘This year, is the 1st year after a gap or perhaps 1st year ever that Egypt has bought wheat from India. But unfortunately, for us, it turned out to be a difficult year weather-wise for agriculture & therefore some substantial initial supply was not something we could continue.’

‘But there is a lesson that for Egypt sourcing from India is de-risking of food supply which was otherwise very, very dependent on very narrow geographies,’ said Jaishankar.

Egypt experienced a wheat scarcity as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as 80% of Egypt’s wheat imports come from these two nations. In April of this year, India was added to the list of recognised countries that can provide Egypt with wheat, removing a protracted non-tariff barrier.