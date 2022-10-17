Goon neta Shrikant Tyagi granted bail in Gangster Act case by Allahabad High Court

Shrikant Tyagi, a politician who was arrested in a Gangster Act case after being accused of assaulting a woman in a Noida society a few months ago, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. Since his arrest on August 9, Tyagi has been jailed.

Tyagi had already been granted bail in connection with three cases, but he remained behind bars since the Delhi Police had charged him under the Gangster Act.

For assaulting and abusing a woman on the grounds of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B on August 5, Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9. The incident happened when the woman protested Tyagi’s installation of several trees, claiming it was against the law even though he stated it was within his rights to do so.

Shrikant Tyagi was charged with violating the Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

He was also charged with violating sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 482 (false property mark) of the IPC for putting the symbols and monograms of the Uttar Pradesh government on his vehicles.

Later, after a group of his supporters attacked the housing society and sought the address of the woman complaining, the police charged him under the Gangster Act. Bail has not been granted in this case for Shrikant Tyagi.