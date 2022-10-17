The Local Elections In Nagpur Witnessed Loss For The BJP, Major victory for Congress.

In a blow to the BJP, the Congress won a lopsided majority in the Panchayat Samiti chairperson and deputy chairperson elections in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The BJP failed to win even one chair position. Only three deputy chairperson slots were gained.

The local elections were held on Saturday, and the results were announced that day.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the leader of the Maharashtra BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, and Nitin Gadkari, a member of the Union Cabinet, all call Nagpur home.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, which is the ideological forerunner of the BJP, the party in power at the national and state levels, also has its headquarters in Nagpur.

In Nagpur, the Congress took nine of the 13 chair positions and eight of the 13 deputy chair positions.

According to local officials, the Shiv Sena won one of the three chair positions, while the Nationalist Congress Party, or NCP, got three.

Sarpanch and gramme panchayat member elections took place on Sunday, and the results will be announced on Monday.

On Monday, officials announced, voting and counting would take place for the positions of president and vice-president of zilla parishads.