Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is live for Plus members; regular customers can enjoy sale deals from tomorrow

Another Big Diwali Sale is being held by Flipkart in India. The sale event begins tomorrow for general customers, however Flipkart Plus members may already take advantage of bargains.

As usual, a plethora of electronics are receiving brief price reductions, but cellphones continue to be the most popular products. Older iPhone models, including the 13, 12, and 11, are once again available at steep prices on Flipkart.

For instance, the base 128GB iPhone 13 model is presently selling for Rs 59,990 after a Rs 10,000 discount.

Flipkart states that by combining SBI Bank deals, buyers can actually purchase it for Rs. 57,990. Customers can anticipate an additional Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 in savings with the exchange arrangement. If you’re trading your old iPhone, then the exchange value will be higher.

Readers should be aware that during an online sale event, pricing can change and stock may not always be available. For instance, a few weeks ago the price of the iPhone 13 even plummeted to over Rs 49,000 on Flipkart, but the stock was quickly sold out.

Customers will be able to get an iPhone 12 mini for around Rs 36,990 and an iPhone 11 for Rs 31,990, according to a Flipkart article for the Big Diwali Sale. The current retail costs are greater, and of course these include bank offers.