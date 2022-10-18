Police in the UK intend to combat crime by using tuk-tuks

To successfully pursue criminals, police departments all across the world are adding and utilising high-powered speed vehicles to their fleet. Tuk-tuks, the three-wheeled vehicles frequently seen on Indian highways, will now be seen in the United Kingdom as part of their campaign against crime, but this is an unusual move. In an effort to reduce crime, the Gwent Police has expanded their fleet to include four tuk-tuks.

The tuk-tuks will be used by officers and ambassadors in Newport and Abergavenny ‘day and night’ to patrol parks, sidewalks, and other public areas, according to the Welsh police. The vehicles are only allowed to go at a maximum speed of 55 kilometres per hour.

These tuk-tuks will serve as ‘safe spaces,’ according to police authorities, where crimes can be reported, assistance can be obtained, and tips on crime prevention can be given.

Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey of the Gwent Police stated that these vehicles were on exhibit at their ‘Behind the Badge’ day event, when locals had the chance to get a close-up look at the tuk-tuks.

Parents told officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and women could recall an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight, said Mr. Sowrey. ‘The feedback was overwhelmingly positive,’ he continued.

Numerous firms in India produce the tuk-tuk, which is utilised as an e-rickshaw in that country. Mahindra Electric, one of the top producers, offers these cars as the Treo electric three-wheeler. ‘We’re proud to be a part of such a noble initiative,’ the manufacturer tweeted. ‘Autos have been used as public transportation, but Gwent police has different plans for them. They want to use e-autos as’ safe spaces’ where crimes can be reported, help sought, and crime prevention advice can be given.’

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted a news article about it on Twitter with the description, ‘That logo looks familiar.’

The Safer Streets initiative, a Home Office grant fund that aids law enforcement in combating neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour, and violence against women and girls, provides funding for these tuk-tuks in the United Kingdom.