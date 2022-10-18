Telangana BJP corporator’s unaccounted cash worth Rs. 1 crore seized

On Monday, a police team conducted a vehicle check at the Chelmeda checkpost in the Telangana district of Nalgona and seized Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash inside a BJP corporator’s vehicle.

A police crew stopped a TATA Safari at the Chelmeda check post on Monday about 3 o’clock as part of a routine vehicle inspection drive, according to Nalgonda police superintendent Rema Rajeshwari. BJP councilman from Karimnagar Venu was operating the vehicle.

The police team instructed him to open the car’s dicky while they were inspecting it. The officers found a bag containing Rs 1 crore in cash. When questioned, Venu was unable to provide any evidence to support his claims regarding where the funds were coming from or provide any satisfactory explanations.

Police have opened an investigation and registered a case. The seizure occurs just days before the by-elections in Munugodu, a village in the Nalgonda district, which are scheduled for November 3.