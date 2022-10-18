White House said that US will hold Russia accountable for ‘war crimes’

The White House announced on Monday that the US will hold Russia accountable for ‘war crimes’ just hours after Russian drones struck Ukrainian communities. In one of these drone attacks on a Kyiv apartment complex, at least four persons were killed.

In his Monday night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there had been additional attacks. There has been a recent Russian drone strike, and some drones have been shot down.

Blasting has reportedly been reported in Fastiv, a town outside of Kiev, according to Interfax Ukraine. Also reported were blasts in Odesa, a port in the south.

Russian military also hit Ukraine’s infrastructure in their second round of airstrikes in a week.

Following explosions that shook the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday morning, soldiers fired into the air in an effort to take down the drones. Residents sprinted for cover as they witnessed an anti-aircraft rocket fly into the morning sky, followed by an explosion and orange flames.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for US President Joe Biden, told reporters that the White House ‘strongly condemns’ today’s missile strikes by Russia and that they continue to show Russian President Vladimir Putin’s savagery.

She spoke about the most recent US$725 million military aid package for Ukraine that was revealed on Friday.