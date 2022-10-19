Commodity Market: Gold price gain marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. The price of yellow metal remained unchanged for the last three days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,240, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4655, higher by Rs 10.

In other parts of the country, gold rates remained unchanged. 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) is trading at Rs 50,640. The price of silver fell by Rs 200, to Rs 56,400 from Rs 56,600 yesterday. The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 46,420.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.1% at $1,650.75 per ounce. US gold futures went up 0.1% at $1,657.30