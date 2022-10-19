Demand removal of AAP Minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Punjab Congress to protest in Khatkar Kalan

On October 21, the Punjab Congress will protest outside Khatkar Kalan, the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh family home, to urge their demand that AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari be dismissed from the cabinet due to serious allegations of corruption against him.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, and Partap Singh Bajwa, the leader of the Congress Legislative Party, criticised the AAP government in Punjab for protecting Sarari despite having an open and shut case against him while targeting its political rivals on dubious rationales.

The two leaders declared that if the AAP government in Punjab did not take action against Sarari, they would step up their protests against it. ‘Not only has the AAP shamelessly been protecting the corrupt like Sarari, it has the audacity to equate the corrupt and tainted ministers like Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain with Shaheed Bhagat Singh,’ the leaders said.

The AAP government’s double standards will not be allowed, according to Warring and Bajwa. ‘While the Congress leaders are being implicated and intimidated on mere hearsay, the AAP is protecting its own people despite having serious and grave charges against them,’ said the two leaders.

The two senior Congress members said that they had chosen Khatkar Kalan for their protest since it was Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s ancestral home. The leaders declared that they will also ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an unequivocal apology for associating Bhagat Singh with his debited and tainted ministers.