Barack Obama-Looking Mannequin’s Photo Goes Viral

Social media is a treasure trove of bizarre and intriguing information. A mannequin that closely resembles former US President Barak Obama is all the rage right now. On Twitter, a user going by the handle lilcosmicowgirl posted a picture of a mannequin wearing what appears to be a sherwani, a traditional Indian garment worn for weddings and other special occasions. The sherwani has silver embroidery and a blue stole that matches.

Obama’s Diwali party attire, the user commented after sharing the photo.

Since it was posted on social media on Tuesday, the article has received a lot of attention.

Since being shared, it has received hundreds of retweets and more than 5,000 likes. In the post’s comment section, a number of readers have made humorous comments. Many users shared pictures of Mr. Obama and his family wearing South Indian clothing and welcoming Diwali.

‘Looks like the outcome of the Dall E 2 prompt,’ one user commented.

A second user commented on the post while sharing it, ‘Dripped out to celebrate Diwali in Middle Eastern countries.’

A third user commented, ‘Welcome to Chandni Chowk,’ referring to the well-known Delhi neighbourhood where these mannequins are on exhibit in front of stores.