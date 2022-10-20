Billionaire brothers triple their donations to win India’s youngest most charitable award.

According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, which was released on Thursday, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, co-founders of Zerodha and brothers, increased their donation by 300% to 100 crore in FY 2021–2022. This made them the ninth-largest individual givers in India.

A survey done by Hurun India states that, ‘Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha lead the list of persons who have raised their contributions (in percentage terms) to social causes by 308% year over year.’

The Kamath brothers intend to donate 750 crore over the next three years, dedicating a quarter of their wealth to philanthropy.

Nithin and Nikhil Kamath have a concern for issues including livelihoods and solutions to climate change.

The report said, ‘The Kamath brothers have donated $100 million to the Rainmatter Foundation, which will seek to help grassroots people, groups, and businesses developing climate change solutions. A particular emphasis will be placed on ecological restoration, livelihoods, and afforestation.’

Nikhil Kamath, 36, is the youngest philanthropist on the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 at the moment.