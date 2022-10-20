Court orders boy, others to pay 2.9 lakh rupees in damages in Khargone violence

On the complaint of a woman whose house was damaged during a communal dispute in Khargone in April, a tribunal in Madhya Pradesh has issued a notice to a 12-year-old child and seven other people seeking damages worth 2.9 lakh.

According to the boy’s family’s lawyer, Ashar Warsi, they challenged the September 3 notice to the Madhya Pradesh high court but were told to contact the tribunal instead. They argued that the Class 8 kid was at home when the altercation occurred and that his family is really poor and won’t be able to pay the fine, he continued.

‘But the tribunal rejected the request and said the parents will pay the fine. It is a civil case and not a criminal one. Otherwise, the matter would have been sent to a juvenile court.’

Mother of the boy claimed they had never even seen one lakhs. ‘How will I pay? My son has not committed any mistake.’ The 12-year-old boy was mentioned by the complainant, Sunita Gangle, as one of those who allegedly stole expensive items, vandalised her home, and threw a petrol bomb at it when she went to the tribunal in August.

‘We faced death threats…a group of people including boys attacked my home. I recognised the seven as they live in my locality.’ A tribunal member named Prabhat Parashar questioned the hype generated by the case and stated that it has not yet been resolved. ‘The tribunal has not given any decision… after the decision, they can move the high court.’