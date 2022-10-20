DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Diwali 2022: Expo City Dubai announces free light shows

Oct 20, 2022, 09:39 pm IST

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has announced free light shows during the Indian festival of lights, Diwali. Al Wasl Dome of the popular tourist attraction in Dubai  will light up in special colours October 22 and 23.

The first show will be projected from 7.45 pm to 8 pm on October 22nd, followed by the 18 minute-long night show from 9.12 to 9.30 pm. The next day’s special Diwali shows will illuminate the Dome from 6.30 pm to 6.45 pm, and then from 7.40 pm to 7.55 pm. The shows are completely free for visitors.

Expo City Dubai opened to the public on October 1. It  features 4 pavilions- Sustainability, Mobility, Vision, and Women pavilion with an entry fee.

