Scholz of Germany criticises Putin’s ‘scorched earth’ strategies and issues a gas price cap warning

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using hunger and energy as weapons but hasn’t been able to divide the West and won’t win the fight by adopting scorched earth policies.

In his address to the legislature, Scholz also noted that Germany had ended its reliance on Russian gas and was working to lower energy costs, but he cautioned that the EU setting a cap on gas prices ran the risk of having unintended consequences.

The Russian army has pummelled Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent days, causing blackouts and prompting Ukraine to introduce curbs on electricity usage for the first time since the Russian invasion in February.

Russia has denied targeting civilians.

‘We will not let Moscow’s latest escalation go unanswered … Scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the war. They will only strengthen the unity and resolve of Ukraine and its partners,’ Scholz told parliament.